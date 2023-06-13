Bengaluru murder: Woman kills mother; feeds sleeping pills, strangles her

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman on Monday walked into a police station with the body of her mother in a trolley bag and surrendered, police said. The incident was reported from the Bilekahalli area of Bengaluru on Monday morning. (Representative file image)

The accused, identified as Senali Sen, is alleged to have fed her sleeping pills and then strangled her to death.

According to police, Senali and her mother Biva Pal used to live together in NSR Green apartment Bilekahalli.

Police said the relations between Biva Pal and Senali’s parents-in-law had strained leading to frequent altercations.

According to the initial investigations, Biva Pal had recently confided in Senali about her intention to end her life by consuming sleeping tablets due to the alleged harassment from Senali’s parents-in-law.

“Taking matters into her own hands, Senali Sen administered approximately 20 sleeping tablets to her mother on Monday morning. After Biva Pal complained of stomach pain resulting from the ingestion of the pills, she was then strangled to death by her own daughter,” said a senior official.

Following this, the accused placed her deceased mother’s body in a trolley bag, along with a photograph of her late father, and went to the Mico Layout police station, in an Uber Auto, where Senali surrendered before the police.

The police have framed charges under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hailing from Kolkata, Senali has been residing in Bengaluru for the past six years.

Previously employed as a physiotherapist, she was unemployed for the last two years.