Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Daughter allegedly kills mother opposed to her relationship in Mumbra

Daughter allegedly kills mother opposed to her relationship in Mumbra

mumbai news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 01:21 AM IST

Thane A 37-year-old woman from Mumbra was allegedly killed by her 17-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old male friend on Wednesday, for opposing their relationship

HT Image
HT Image
BySajana Nambiar

Thane A 37-year-old woman from Mumbra was allegedly killed by her 17-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old male friend on Wednesday, for opposing their relationship. Followed by the incident, the Mumbra police detained the daughter and her friend on Thursday.

The Mumbra police have registered a case under section 302, 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a complaint was lodged by a 34-year-old woman relative of the deceased Saba Menhadi Hashmi.

According to the complaint, the incident took place between 7am to 3.30pm at Fatima Heights, Amruta Nagar, Mumbra. The victim was attacked with a knife on her neck, throat and chest, resulting in her death.

“The duo left the spot by locking the door of the house from the outside. They were absconding since the incident. A complaint was received from a relative based on which we registered the offence. We have detained the duo and the investigation is underway,” said Ashok Kadlag, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station.

“The mother did not approve of her daughter’s relationship with the male friend, identified as Furkan Shaikh, which led to a fight between them and the murder is what primary investigation has revealed. It is also suspected that the duo had planned the murder together,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out