Body of woman BJP leader found near national highway in Assam; murder suspected

A woman leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam was found near the National Highway-17 in the state’s Goalpara district, police said. Jonali Nath was the District Secretary of the BJP in Goalpara. (HT | Sourced image)

The family of the deceased, Jonali Nath, alleged that it was a planned murder, but police said they are probing the case from all angles.

Nath was the District Secretary of the BJP in Goalpara.

Her body was found in Krishnai Salpar area on Sunday midnight.

According to police, her family members said she had left for Islampur around 4:30pm on Sunday for some personal work.

At around 7pm when her husband tried to call, the phone was not reachable. The family members later informed the police about it and her body was found around 12am.

The family members alleged that there were several marks of injuries on Jonali’s body.

“This shows that she was brutally murdered, and the miscreants dumped her body after the killing,” family members told media persons on Monday.

An investigation has been launched by the Goalpara Police.

According to officials aware of the matter, two suspects have been detained.

Condoling the incident, BJP leader Ashok Singhal called for a probe into it.

“A thorough investigation into the incident will be done to ensure justice is served. We are committed to uncovering the truth behind this unfortunate event”, he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Assam minister Bimal Borah also expressed his condolences over the tragic incident.

“Deeply anguished and shocked upon hearing the devastating news about the untimely and tragic demise of Jonali Nath, the Goalpara District secretary of @BJP4Assam. The individuals responsible for this atrocious act will face the consequences and justice will be served. I extend my sincerest sympathies to the grieving family, relatives, and well-wishers during this difficult time”, he wrote on his official Twitter account.