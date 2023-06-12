Home / India News / Two women killed as major fire breaks out in Ghaziabad's Loni

Two women killed as major fire breaks out in Ghaziabad's Loni

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2023 10:30 AM IST

Initial media reports indicated that the fire, broke out in a house at Ghaziabad's Lal Bagh colony, has been brought under control.

Two women died of suffocation and eight other people have been rescued after a major fire broke out in a house at Lal Bagh colony in Ghaziabad's Loni on early Monday morning.

In videos, several locals can be seen trying to douse the massive fire by using buckets and pipes to throw water. (Twitter/PTI)

Initial media reports indicate that the fire has been brought under control. The fire personnel took the women to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

In videos surfaced on social media, several locals can be seen trying to douse the massive fire, which broke out around 5:30am.

The fire broke out at a building, which houses a shop and a residence house of a tent shop owner Satish. Satish lost his mother Barto Devi, 70, and his sister Mamata in the fire.

Some reports claimed that a short circuit could be the reason for the fire.

Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad Rahul Pal told news agency ANI, “The injured were sent to a hospital where two women died during treatment. Prima facie, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 3 fire engines were sent to the spot. The work of making tents was done in the basement of the house.”

Three fire was reported around 6:50am and doused the fire after hours of struggle.

Pal told news agency PTI that the fire occured at the three-storey building's ground floor. “There were eight persons trapped in the upper part of the building. They were rescued by breaking a wall after firefighters reached them using an external stair.”

