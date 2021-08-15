BJP leaders takes out Tiranga Yatra in Karnal

Hundreds of BJP workers, led by Haryana party in-charge Vinod Tawde and state BJP president OP Dhankar, participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Karnal on Saturday.

Addressing the party workers, Tawde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing “real freedom to the poor and the farmers” by launching many schemes including Ujawala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

He urged people in state to remember the sacrifices of soldiers who laid their lives for the country. The Yatra started from Ramlila Ground and the participants paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Bhim Rao Ambedkar and martyrs.

Dhankar said Congress leaders ignored the contribution of many leaders and freedom fighters.

“They had always worked for unity of the country but Congress has always tried to divide people for their political advantages,” said Dhankar.

“Congress leaders have always misled people on many issues including three farm bills, Triple Talaq Bill, scraping of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Dhankar said the motive of the Yatra is to raise awareness among youths about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in them.