BJP losing Brahmin votes in UP: Shiv Sena on Jitin Prasad episode

As Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, Shiv Sena said that the Brahmin votes which once backed BJP in Uttar Pradesh are now moving away from the party. The editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana added that until now, BJP did not require caste equations in UP and was reliant on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ram Mandir issue.

It also said that BJP continues to take away young leaders from the grand old party, adding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have to make a new team which can be an answer to the problems plaguing the Congress. It added that the Congress is fighting for its existence in the country, except in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

The editorial said that Prasada is unlikely to help the BJP with the Brahmin vote bank in UP.

“Until now, BJP didn’t require caste calculations and was reliant on Modi, Ram Mandir and the issue of Hindutva. Now the party is in [such] a bad situation that they have to induct Prasada. If Prasada had a sway over the Brahmin votes, then why wasn’t it transferred to the Congress?” the editorial asked.

Elections in UP are scheduled in early 2022.

The Sena mouthpiece added that the young brigade of Congress, including Prasada who came from a family of Congress loyalists, has moved out of the party. It stated that Jyotiraditya Scindia had quit the party to join BJP in Madhya Pradesh last year, while adding that Rajasthan Congress minister Sachin Pilot is still upset with the party though his rebellion fused last year. It also said that the Punjab Congress is also divided.

The editorial said that the Congress still has connect at the grassroot level in India and lauded it for the work it did in the pre-independence era and for its contribution towards nation building later.

“[Congress president] Sonia Gandhi has competently carried out the responsibility [of the party] till date. Now, Rahul Gandhi will have to make a new team which can be an answer to the problems facing the Congress party,” the editorial said.