Gujarat: BJP Vapi taluka vice-president shot dead

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearer in Gujarat’s Valsad district was shot dead by unknown assailants on Monday morning, police said.

Police said that Sailesh Patel, vice-president for the BJP’s Vapi taluka, was shot dead around 7am at Raata village, where he had gone to offer prayers at a temple.

Vapi Deputy superintendent of police B N Dave said that the incident took place after the family was returning home. He said that Patel was in the driver’s seat when suddenly, two persons on a motorbike approached the car and shot him three times from a close range and fled the scene.

Patel’s wife has seen the faces of the attackers, said Dave.

“She has told the police that the killers could be from their village in Kocharva, where they had a dispute with some people in the past. Investigations are on and we are trying to ascertain the identity of the attackers,” said the DySP.

