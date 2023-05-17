Nine years of Modi govt: From rallies to virtual meetings, BJP prepares widespread plan for PM to connect with masses in U.P.

LUCKNOW As the BJP-led NDA government completes nine years in office, the saffron fold is preparing a widespread plan to organise rallies featuring party’s top brass -- including Prime Minister Narendra Modi across Uttar Pradesh.

The PM would be seen connecting virtually with the booth-level cadre on May 23, the death anniversary of party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While rallies of PM Modi are still being planned, the PM would be seen connecting virtually with the booth-level cadre on May 23, the death anniversary of party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

“The PM would again connect with the cadres and masses on May 25 through his Mann Ki Baat show, the popular radio programme which completed its 100 episodes in April,” said U.P. BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary.

Besides Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah, along with other Union ministers, are expected to connect with the masses in the state, party leaders said.

U.P. BJP chief also said that rallies would be planned in each Lok Sabha seat. However, he did not confirm the leaders, who have been approached to address these rallies. Nevertheless, a party leader said that from June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘the party’s lifeline’, would connect with state residents nearly every month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“See, there is a great demand for PM Modi across the country and in Uttar Pradesh. His rallies energise the cadres and commoners. In fact, there is a long list of cadres who want to meet the charismatic leader,” a BJP leader said. This leader added that the PM could also be seen in U.P. to launch or unveil some scheme or projects.

Between June 1 and 20, the party has planned programmes at each assembly level. On June 21, the International Yoga Day would be celebrated at booth level. Later, on June 25, the BJP has planned intellectual meets at each assembly constituency to talk about the ‘Emergency’ that was imposed in the country in 1975 on this very day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Along with rallies in Lok Sabha constituencies, the saffron party would also hold meetings of social media warriors. There would be meetings of traders’ bodies too,” Chaudhary said. The massive campaign would also witness party leaders approaching the people with the achievements of the Modi government.

“As part of our outreach programme, we would hold door-to-door contacts. We will also connect with the ‘labarthis (beneficiaries)’ of various welfare schemes of the double engine BJP governments. We will also connect with people from different walks of life,” the BJP chief said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh urged the party cadre to ensure that the programmes timed with nine years of Modi government are held successfully.