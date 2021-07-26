Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP protests Sena MLA's behaviour on CM's visit to Chiplun
BJP protests Sena MLA’s behaviour on CM’s visit to Chiplun

PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, publicly condemned the behaviour of Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, after a video of Jadhav scolding a woman in Chiplun went viral.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, visited the flood affected area in Chiplun, and the woman was allegedly pledging for help in front of the CM. On the video, Jadhav can be seen scolding her.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik held an agitation against Jadhav at the Alka chowk. Recently, when Jadhav was chairing the assembly, he suspended 12 BJP MLAs.

BJP MLA Madhuri Misal also issued a statement demanding action against Jadhav. Misal said that instead of helping the flood-affected people, Jadhav used foul language on them.

