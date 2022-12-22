BJP spokesman accuses SP media cell of using foul language, moves court

LUCKNOW BJP’s spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh Tripathi, has approached the MP/MLA court against the media cell of the Samajwadi Party (SP). Tripathi has alleged that the Twitter handle of SP -- @MediaCellSP -- frequently uses “indecent” language against BJP leaders and their kin.

“I have lodged a case in the MP/MLA court against SP misusing its Twitter handle. Through its Twitter handle, the party used foul language against me and my family. They have viciously attacked other BJP leaders as well,” said Tripathi.

Tripathi has named former chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and state president of the Samajwadi Party, Naresh Uttam, as the accused. He blamed them for overlooking the use of foul language against him, his family members, and other BJP leaders.

When asked on the issue, the SP’s state spokesperson and national secretary, Rajendra Chaudhary, said that he was not aware of the development. Meanwhile, another SP leader said, “In the petition, the BJP leader has mentioned the media cell’s tweets but is silent on the offensive, anti-Samajwadi Party tweets and retweets he had been posting. He himself posts offensive and derogatory tweets and retweets against our party and its national president.”

