Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BJP sweeps Assam council polls, wins all seats
others

BJP sweeps Assam council polls, wins all seats

Besides the 26 seats the BJP won, the council has four nominated members while a party or alliance needs to win 16 seats or more to secure a majority
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people of Karbi Anglong for the historic mandate. (PTI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 08:16 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday swept elections to Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC) winning all 26 seats.

Besides the 26 seats, the council has four nominated members. A party or alliance needs to win 16 seats or more to secure a majority. This is the second consecutive win for BJP in the council polls.

“We bow before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving Assam BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls second time in a row. After win in municipal and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of sabka saath sabka vishwas,” tweeted chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a tweet, BJP’s Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda said it is a clean sweep for the BJP. “Tremendous performance by the party under the guiding light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and able leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma ji.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP