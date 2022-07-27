BJP to have better result than 2014 in 2024: Maurya

Deputy chief minister and minister in UP cabinet Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that the BJP will win the 2024 parliamentary election with better margin than the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He stated that Samajwadi Party is now a ‘Samaptwadi (ending) Party’ but avoided comment on SBSP leader OP Rajbhar joining the BJP.

Maurya was in Aligarh on Tuesday and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the greatest leaders in the world who has relentlessly served the nation for more than two decades without taking leave even for a day.

“The sole purpose of the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to serve the nation and thus crores of Indians find him as an ideal to follow,” Maurya said.

“BJP will score a huge victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the margin would be better than 2014. We will again form the government at the Centre because of trust amongst masses for BJP policies,” he said.

“Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi are protesting against action taken against their leaders for corruption. The agencies involved are doing their job and one who is afraid of action should not have got involved in corrupt practices” Maurya said.

Deputy CM avoided direct comment on SBSP leader OP Rajbhar. “The party leadership is to consider if someone wants to join the party,” he said when asked repeatedly about Rajbhar joining BJP.