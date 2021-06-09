BJP trying to destabilise Bihar govt, says HAM(S)

PATNA

Barely six months after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, the internal strife in the ruling alliance is getting more pronounced.

On Wednesday, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or the HAM(S), headed by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, alleged that some BJP leaders were trying to destabilize the government and demanded formation of co-ordination committee of the alliance partners to sort out the things before it is too late.

“Some leaders of the BJP are trying to destabilize the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state. They are issuing statements against the government and thereby giving an opportunity to opposition to attack the government. It is high time that a co-ordination committee of NDA constituents is formed before it is too late,” said HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

The statement drew prompt response from the BJP.

“The NDA in Bihar is working on a common agenda of sustainable development free of crime and corruption. Nitish Kumar as a CM is excellently leading the state, coordinating well with all the alliance partners. NDA is rock solid and unaffected by Individual statements,” said Nikhil Anand, Bihar BJP’s spokesperson.

Another party spokesperson and former MLA Prem Ranjan Patel reminded HAM-S that despite BJP being the largest party, it offered chief ministership of the state to the second largest party. “We made chief minister of JD (U). The NDA government is working in perfect co-ordination. Some people are creating confusion and controversy for petty gains. They will be exposed,” he said.

JD (U) leaders refused to join the issue.

The latest round of confrontation started on Tuesday when Manjhi tweeted that nobody could break Muslim-Dalit unity, referring to an incident in Purnia last month when a former village head, a Dalit, was killed in an attack by a mob, which also torched about a dozen houses.

BJP minister Janak Ram had alleged forced conversion of Dalits. BJP’s state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, in a Facebook post, had criticised the government over attacks on Dalits.

Earlier, Manjhi had questioned the use Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Covid vaccination certificates.