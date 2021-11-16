BJP’s Raina calls on J&K L-G, demands security audit of minority pockets

Former Member of Legislative Council and Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan and sought resolution of problems troubling the displaced community, particularly related to the security of religious minorities of Kashmir including employees recruited under PMs Package.

Raina sought safe, secure and suitable residential accommodation in Kashmir under present challenging situations.

“Till the time secure accommodation of minority employees is arranged, their harassment by officers must be stopped and these employees may be asked to work from home,” he stressed.

Raina demanded a comprehensive security audit of pockets and transit camps inhabited by minority communities.

Raina said the latest incidents of targeted killings in the valley has dealt a dreadful blow to the hopes, aspirations and composure of the minority communities. He stressed the importance of immediate effective, visible and measurable actions, including a dialogue with the community leadership for reassurance.

The former MLC also demanded the establishment of temporary camps in the valley to ensure their stay in comparative safety. He further asked the LG for a comprehensive affordable and reassuring insurance scheme for all these employees as a compensatory safety measure besides a provision for risk allowance at the rate paid to local employees of the LIC in Kashmir valley.

With regard to the removal of illegal encroachments, Raina opined, “A narrative is being pushed by vested interests to discredit the recent laudatory effort of the UT administration to remove illegal encroachments from the property of the displaced community. Illegitimate beneficiaries of these unlawful encroachments and unethical coercive sales are joining hands to blame this long due action for the unease in the valley. In this regard, “distress sale” under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997 needs to be defined comprehensively to avoid arbitrary disposal of complaints. This will put to rest fake propaganda”.

He demanded “a complete security audit of areas where religious minorities live in Kashmir including transit camps for PM package employees and an in-depth enquiry into coercive sales of land that originally belonged to KPs in 1990 but was taken away through manipulative sales and later resold to government at much higher rates”.

