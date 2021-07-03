Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BKU farmers oppose Khattar’s Karnal visit
others

BKU farmers oppose Khattar’s Karnal visit

A group of farmers protested against Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar before his arrival for a party meeting in Karnal on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Karnal/ambala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was in Karnal to attend multiple programmes including the first meeting of the BJP district executive committee. (HT Photo)

The protesters allegedly removed BJP flags from Ramgarhia Chowk that were put up a few meters from the venue and replaced them with the Tricolour. Police took a few of the protesters into preventive custody, and later released them.

The CM was in Karnal to attend multiple programmes including the first meeting of the BJP district executive committee. The Karnal administration had kept details of the CM’s visit a secret.

Local BKU (Charuni) functionary Jagdip Singh Aulakh said the farmers will continue to oppose the visit of BJP and JJP leaders till the Centre’s three farm laws are revoked.

Speaking to the media, Khattar said that he reviewed the progress report of the organisation members and party workers were told about the achievements of the government.

On possibility of talks with farmers, he said, “The government is always ready to hold talks with the farmers, barring repeal of the farm laws.”

On a Congress MLA meeting Vivek Bansal in New Delhi, Khattar said that dynasty politics is an old tradition of Congress, which is still on.

HAD NO INTENTION TO CALL KHATTAR PAKISTANI: CHARUNI

Many farmers from Chandigarh and adjoining regions rushed towards the protest sites near Delhi.

At Ambala Cantt’s Mohra Mandi, local farmers gathered to welcome the contingent and a few joined them for Delhi.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said the government should not think that the farmers have returned back in fact the urban population that supports our cause has joined them.

On him calling CM Khattar “Pakistani”, Charuni said he had no intention to do so and the statement was intentionally dramatised.

“What I had said is - if the CM had migrated from Pakistan, will we call him Pakistani?” Charuni said.

“Khattar had said that only residents of Haryana living at Khori village in Faridabad will be rehabilitated. I told them that most of them are from other states and are living here for the last 15-20 years. They were born on this planet and will live here only, not on moon,” he said.

