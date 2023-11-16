BMC urges Powai police vigilance against potential road encroachment

In an effort to thwart potential road encroachments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) L ward has reached out to Powai police station, requesting increased vigilance on Raheja Vihar road at Powai-Chandivali. The move comes after the recent demolition of an unauthorised bamboo shed outside Adityavardhan housing society.

In a letter to the police on Monday, the assistant commissioner of ‘L’ ward expressed concerns about Arjun Lalchand Chauhan planning to encroach on the road again. The letter emphasised the need for intensified patrols and vigilant monitoring, especially during holiday periods.

The BMC demolished the unauthorised bamboo shed on October 7, following protests by residents and members of the Adityawardhan Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association (CCWA). Despite Chauhan’s attempt to seek relief from the city civil court, the court directed BMC to clear the debris.

Responding to the BMC’s request, Jitendra Sonawane, senior police inspector at Powai police station, highlighted the police’s role in providing necessary protection during demolition drives upon BMC’s request. However, he emphasised that the duty of demolishing illegal encroachments lies with BMC.

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder member of CCWA, called for collaboration between BMC and Mumbai police to effectively address encroachment issues. He stressed the importance of Mumbai police taking proactive action against violators, especially when court orders are violated.

