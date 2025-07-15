Bodies of teen girl, 25-year-old man found hanging in Azamgarh; suicide suspected

The bodies of a 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging on the outskirts of Chakpatha village under the Gambhirpur police station limits in Azamgarh district on Monday morning, police said. The incident came to light when locals spotted the bodies and alerted the police. The girl, originally from Pandaha village in Azamgarh, had been living in Mumbai and was missing since June 23, 2025 (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Police said that, prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of suicide.

A senior police official said the deceased man was a resident of Pandaha village in the Mehnagar police station area of Azamgarh district.

Superintendent of Police (City) Madhuban Kumar Singh said that the initial investigation revealed the girl, originally from Pandaha village in Azamgarh, had been living in Mumbai and was missing since June 23, 2025. A missing person report had been registered there, and the matter is currently under investigation.

He said, according to locals, both were in a relationship and wished to marry. However, the girl’s family was strongly against their relationship.

After inspecting the scene, both bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said, adding that while prima facie the case appears to be a suicide, the investigation is being carried out with all possible angles in mind.