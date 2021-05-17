Home / Cities / Others / Body carried to crematorium on pushcart, probe ordered
Body carried to crematorium on pushcart, probe ordered

PATNA Authorities in Nalanda district have ordered a probe after a body being taken to crematorium in a garbage pushcart of Biharsharif municipal body went viral
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 05:35 PM IST
PATNA

Authorities in Nalanda district have ordered a probe after a body being taken to crematorium in a garbage pushcart of Biharsharif municipal body went viral.

The deceased man was identified as Manoj Kuamar, who stayed at his rented house at Jalalpur in Nalanda district.

His maternal uncle Ramavtar Prasad said Manoj complained of uneasiness and was admitted to the Sadar hospital in Biharsharif last week. After two days, he was discharged. During his hospitalization, his swab samples were taken for Covid-19 test. Manoj died on May 13, though the results are still awaited.

The family requested an ambulance, but it never arrived. “When the ambulance failed to turn up even after 18 hours, neighbours objected to the body being kept at our rented home as they feared spread of the infection,” said Prasad.

When the family contacted local ward councillor Sushil Kumar, he allegedly demanded 22,000 for cremation. The amount was later settled at 16,500 after which two men wearing PPE kits came with a garbage pushcart. They wrapped the body with a bedsheet and took it to the burial ground. No family member accompanied the body.

Locals residents have alleged that the ward councillor told them a committee had been formed for last rites of unclaimed bodies by the municipal corporation.

Residents also wrote to district magistrate Yogendra Prasad seeking an inquiry.

Municipal commissioner Anshul Agarwal said, “We are investigating the matter.”

Nalanda civil surgeon Dr Sunil Kumar said, “We have more than 200 vehicles to take bodies to the crematorium. A proper investigation will be done into the matter and action will be taken against those who are found guilty.”

