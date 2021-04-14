Home / Cities / Others / Body in sack: Delhi man held for bludgeoning sorcerer to death
others

Body in sack: Delhi man held for bludgeoning sorcerer to death

Attacked the 40-year-old with a stone in his sleep, as the victim had a relationship with his female relative, say police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The accused has been identified as Jawed of Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nearly two months after a body was found stuffed in a sack at a nullah near Grewal Colony, Jagraon, police claim to have cracked the murder case with the arrest of a Delhi resident.

The accused has been identified as Jawed of Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

“After the sack was discovered by MC staff cleaning the nullah on February 15, the victim was identified as Galib Hussain, 40, of Bihar. He was a sorcerer and used to live near Nalkiyan Wala Chowk in Jagraon on rent,” said Charanjit Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ludhiana Rural

During investigation, the team zeroed in on the accused and traced his location to Delhi. A team was despatched to the national capital, and Jawed was arrested and brought to Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The SSP said during questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. He revealed that he had introduced one of his female relatives to Hussain for remedy to a problem. But, he formed an illicit relationship with her. Enraged by this, he bludgeoned Hussain to death with a stone in his sleep.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital in next 2 days: Maharashtra deputy CM

Glut-like situation in Haryana mandis: Farmers block state highway for over five hours

Wetland destruction in Navi Mumbai: NGT to hear plea on Thursday

21-year-old’s lips slashed near Mumbai for turning down man’s proposal

To dispose of the body, he stuffed it in a sack and dumped it in the nullah, before leaving for Delhi, the official added.

The accused has been booked for murder and will be produced in court on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP