Home / Cities / Others / Body of Una man who was wrongly buried in Saudi to be exhumed, repatriated: HP CM
others

Body of Una man who was wrongly buried in Saudi to be exhumed, repatriated: HP CM

The man had been working as a truck driver and had died of natural causes at the Baish Hospital of Jizan, Saudi Arabia, on January 24. His body was buried in the country as per Islamic customs due to a translation error.
By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Thakur said that officials of the Consulate are in Jizan to expedite the repatriation process. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The body of the Una native, who wrongly buried as per Muslim customs in Saudi Arabia, would be exhumed and repatriated to India soon, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the assembly on Saturday.

The man, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, had been working as a truck driver and had died of natural causes at the Baish Hospital of Jizan, Saudi Arabia, on January 24. His body was buried in the country as per Islamic customs due to a translation error.

“As soon as I received information about this, I immediately took up the matter with the Government of India and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” said Jai Ram, adding, “The Consulate has informed through an e-mail that they have taken up the matter with local Saudi authorities and Sharma’s body would be exhumed and repatriated to India. The circumstances leading to the burial of the body, without any intimation even to his sponsor, will be probed.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

4 Dadri cops suspended, two terminated for torturing man

Ex-cop Sachin Vaze, Mansukh Hiran met on Feb 17: ATS officer

Thane trader’s death: Sachin Vaze’s bail hearing adjourned till Mar 30

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed a cop to spy on his ministers: NCP

As per the Consulate General of India, the Arabic death certificate, issued by Saudi authorities did not mention Sharma’s religion, but in the English translation of the certificate, his religion was stated to be Muslim. The translation had been done by the Saudi office only, the Consulate had informed.

The Himachal CM said, “An apology letter has also been issued by the Saudi translation office. In fact, the apology letter by Saudi translation office was issued on the constant follow up by our officials.”

Thakur said that officials of the Consulate are in Jizan to expedite the repatriation process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP