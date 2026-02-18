Bokaro police have successfully traced a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing from Bokaro Steel City earlier this month. The woman, identified as Pooja Kumari, was recovered from Bihar’s Gaya Ji district following a swift investigation. Bokaro police trace missing woman from Gaya

According to the complaint lodged at BS City Police Station by her father, Dharmendra Prasad Mahto, a resident of Sector 2B, Bokaro, his daughter had allegedly been taken away by an unknown person. Based on the written application, BS City PS Case No. 23/28 dated February 13, 2026, was registered under Section 87 of the BNS, and investigation was initiated.

Bokaro SP Harvinder Singh directed City DSP Alok Ranjan to constitute a special team to trace the woman at the earliest. Acting on technical inputs and investigation, the police team conducted a raid and recovered Pooja on February 18 from the Civil Lines police station area in Gaya Ji district, police said.

During interrogation, Pooja Kumari told police that she had befriended a youth named Akash Kumar, a resident of Gaya Ji, through Instagram. She said she had left home of her own will and had solemnised marriage with him at a temple. She expressed her desire to live with him.

The raiding team comprised SI Mahti Boypai of BS City police station and constable Naveen Kumar.

Boypai said, “We acted promptly on the complaint and traced the woman through sustained technical surveillance and field investigation. She has clearly stated that she left voluntarily. Necessary legal procedures are being followed as per law.”