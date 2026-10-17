Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Vijay Deverakonda next defining action hero of Indian cinema in his Ranabaali review
Rahul Sankrityan's Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali hit screens on October 16. Read Sandeep Reddy Vanga's review.
Rahul Sankrityan’s period action film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was released in theatres this Friday. The film opened to mixed reviews, but Vijay’s Arjun Reddy and Rashmika’s Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had nothing but praise for it. In his review, the filmmaker even called the actor the next defining action hero of Indian cinema.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Ranabaali
Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of Ranabaali. “Vijay… your action has a raw, untamed ferocity that can’t be manufactured. There’s a terrifying intensity in the way you fight,” wrote the filmmaker, adding, “I genuinely believe you'll be the next DEFINING ACTION HERO OF INDIAN CINEMA. Vijay. Congratulations. SINGANAMALA BOBBILI RANABAALI RA NEE AKKA @TheDeverakonda #RANABAALI.”
He also asked his fans to watch Ranabaali in theatres, writing, “Guys... go watch RANABAALI for Deverakonda Vijay Sai’s outstanding character portrayal.” Vanga further added, “And when it comes to @TheDeverakonda & @iamRashmika, it’s far beyond chemistry. Some connections transcend the screen. Rashmika’s Jayamma felt so achingly real.” He also praised Ajay-Atul’s music, adding, “Thank you @Rahul_Sankrityn. I genuinely appreciate the care and curiosity with which you’ve approached history. This film offers something of serious academic interest, a part of our history that our school textbooks were reluctant to show us.”
Deep Dive
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna respond
“Waking up to Happy excited messages by @imvangasandeep. It’s beautiful,” wrote Vijay on Saturday, responding to the posts Vanga made late on Friday evening. “Vangaaa. You saw :)) and reviewed. I remember the biggest hug and your voice post our AR premiers - this feels like that. After 10 years. I knew you would love it. But actually seeing this gives me a kick :))” he added. Rashmika also responded, writing, “Vanga sirrrr!! Thankyou so so much for your review!!”
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Vijay and Rashmika for the first time since their Udaipur wedding in February. It’s also their first movie together since Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, and others star in key roles in the film.
Set in the 1800s Madras presidency, Ranabaali tells the story of how British colonial rule created a man-made famine in India just to export more grain to Britain. Vijay plays the titular role, a man who fights back against oppression when he sees people around him starving and dying.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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