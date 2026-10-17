How Google is giving Indian farming an AI upgrade to help grow better crops

When we think of AI, chatbots like Gemini and ChatGPT are probably among the first things that come to mind. But what if the same technology could help farmers grow better crops, teachers save time, or small businesses find more customers? Yes, even crops are getting an AI upgrade. (REUTERS)

That's the direction Google is heading in India. The company has announced a bunch of new AI initiatives, and this time, the focus isn't just on what AI can do on your phone or laptop. Here's what's happening.

1. $15 million for India's small businesses Google.org is providing $15 million to The/Nudge to help India's small businesses. The idea is to develop AI tools that make it easier for businesses to access loans, find markets and handle compliance. There's also a plan to train people in smaller towns through a multilingual, voice-led platform.

2. AI could help grow better jowar Yes, even crops are getting an AI upgrade. Google DeepMind is working with Hyderabad-based ICRISAT and other researchers to build a genetic atlas of sorghum, better known as jowar.

Using a collection of over 44,000 distinct seeds, researchers hope to identify plant combinations that could help develop more resilient and productive crops.

3. Over 900 million advisories for farmers Here's an interesting number. Google's agricultural AI models have supported over 900 million SMS-based advisories for more than 600,000 farmers in Gujarat over the past year.

These include information on crop health, pests, soil conditions and weather, helping farmers make more informed decisions.

4. Google is training Indian teachers to use AI Since May, Google says it has trained over 80,000 educators in India through its AI Educator Series.

The programme teaches educators how to use Gemini and Gemini Notebook for lesson planning, learning materials and other everyday tasks. Google is now expanding the programme and introducing free online training, with more Indian languages coming later this month.

5. More agricultural AI tools for developers Google is making its Agricultural Understanding models available in public preview. This will allow developers, startups and researchers to build AI solutions for local farming challenges.

Of course, it's still early days for several of these initiatives, and their actual impact remains to be seen. But Google's latest announcements show how the AI conversation in India is moving beyond chatbots towards solving everyday problems.