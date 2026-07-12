Bomb threat at Red Fort, declared hoax

New Delhi:

According to police, the Mumbai police control room received a bomb threat call from an unidentified caller, targeting the monument. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Police, along with multiple agencies, carried out an inspection of the Red Fort premises on Friday afternoon after the monument had received a bomb threat, which was later declared a hoax, police said.

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According to police, the Mumbai police control room received a bomb threat call from an unidentified caller, targeting the monument. The information was subsequently relayed to the Delhi Police, senior officers familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Teams from the north district police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squads and sniffer dogs, reached the Red Fort and carried out an extensive search operation in and around the structure, police said.

“The threat was declared a hoax as nothing suspicious was found. An investigation has been launched to identify and arrest the caller,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

The bomb threat call to the Red Fort was among a series of similar hoax calls and emails received in Delhi since last year. The threats were sent to bomb schools, hospitals, courts, among other places.

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{{^usCountry}} A woman was apprehended last month for sending more than 200 bomb threat emails in Delhi. Similarly, 47-year-old Srinivas Luis was arrested in March for allegedly sending hundreds of bomb threat emails, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A woman was apprehended last month for sending more than 200 bomb threat emails in Delhi. Similarly, 47-year-old Srinivas Luis was arrested in March for allegedly sending hundreds of bomb threat emails, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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