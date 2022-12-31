Boozers gulp down liquor worth 70,000 crore this year

People in Uttar Pradesh spent around ₹70,000 crore on purchase of liquor this year, reveals the records of the excise department.

While Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad are on top of the list for spending on liquor, the boozers in Sangam city are not far behind as they also spent ₹1600 crore on their poison.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Increase in liquor sale contributes much to the revenue of the state government.

Statistics of the excise department reveals that liquor consumers across the state are spending around ₹70,000 crore for the past couple of years. Analysis by excise officials shows that liquor sales generated revenue of over ₹45,000 crore since December last year till March, 2022. This amount increased to ₹70,000 crore since March.

Liquor sale was also high in Prayagraj where people spent around ₹1600 crore this year.

Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Agra, Noida, Gorakhpur and Varanasi are leading districts in liquor sale. People in these districts spent from ₹1800 crore to ₹2800 crore this year, says the data.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials say that tax on English liquor is 65 percent while it is 55 percent on country liquor.

The remaining amount is the cost of liquor.

The data from January to December 2021 showed liquor sale generated revenue of ₹36,000 crore while the total amount spent by consumers was ₹60,000 to ₹62,000 crore.

The target for liquor sale also increases every year.

The sale of liquor at shops in Lucknow was recorded as ₹2,600 to ₹2,800 crore, around ₹2,500 crore in Kanpur, ₹2,500 to ₹2,700 crore in Ghaziabad, ₹2,600 crore in Noida, ₹2,200 crore in Agra, ₹2,000 crore in Varanasi, ₹1,800 crore in Gorakhpur while ₹1,600 crore in Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smaller districts too do not lag behind in boozing. However, liquor consumers in small districts spent less than ₹1,000 crore. These districts include Kaushambi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sultanpur, Faizabad etc.

Joint director, statistics, Joginder Singh said last year the revenue received from liquor was ₹36,300 crore and this year the amount has increased to ₹45,000 crore. The total amount of liquor sale is worth ₹70,000 crore.