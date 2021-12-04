Botched cataract surgeries: Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital sealed; three operated at IGIMS

The district administration on Saturday sealed the eye hospital in Muzaffarpur where “botched” cataract surgeries done on November 22 have allegedly caused the removal of one eye of 16 patients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The operation theatre (OT) and the medical shop in the Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital have been sealed,” Manish (who goes by single name), assistant subdivisional magistrate, Muzaffarpur (East), told reporters.

“However, the chamber of secretary of the hospital, Dilip Jalan, one of the 14 accused the in the case, has not been sealed,” she said.

Ramnaresh Paswan, deputy superintendent of police (SDP), Muzaffarpur Town, said, “The sealing was needed for the team of medical experts to investigate the matter.”

On Thursday, police had lodged an FIR against 14 people in the case.

Health minister Mangal Pandey, who met some of the patients admitted at Patna’s IGIMS, said, “Three persons underwent operation after admission at IGIMS on Friday night. Of the 65 cases operated on November 22 at the Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital, we are trying to locate others who were from districts of Sheohar, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, and even Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh,” said the minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday came out in support of doctors named in the FIR and blamed hospital management for tragedy. “Prima facie, much of the onus lies with hospital management as operation theatre and equipment are maintained by management, besides procurement of medicines. None of the doctors are on their payroll either. They only facilitated the operations on the request of hospital management,” said Dr CB Kumar, president of IMA, Muzaffarpur, adding a fact finding team has been constituted to look into the matter.