Bouncer assaulted by 5 others at Gurugram nightclub

A bouncer at a Gurugram nightclub was allegedly assaulted by five of his colleagues, police said on Thursday, adding that the reason behind the attack was not clear.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at a night club on MG Road. According to the victim, who had started working only a month back, the suspects attacked him with a sharp weapon and threatened to kill him.

Police have lodged an FIR in this connection, police said, adding that three of the suspects have been identified. However, no arrests were made as all of them were absconding, Preet Pal Sangwan , assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

According to the complaint filed by Anil Pahal, a resident of Sonepat, the incident took place at around 3am. “I was standing close to the dance floor when five bouncers of the same club started arguing with me without any reason. Soon after, they started kicking me and punched. Within minutes they got some sharp weapons and attacked me following which I collapsed. The suspects fled the spot leaving me injured,” said Pahal.

The five accused were booked under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code.

“ We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the remaining two suspects,” Sangwan said.