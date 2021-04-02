Home / Cities / Others / Brace for traffic diversions on Mumbai’s WEH on Saturday night
Brace for traffic diversions on Mumbai’s WEH on Saturday night

htmetro@hindustantimes
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 12:41 AM IST
htmetro@hindustantimes.com

Mumbai A stretch of the Western Express Highway (WEH) at Borivli will remain closed for traffic on Saturday night to facilitate the work of the proposed foot overbridge (FoB) at Magathane metro site.

The traffic police have issued restrictions for all vehicles from 11pm on Saturday night to 6am on Sunday.

During this period, heavy vehicles plying towards Vasai-Virar can turn right on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) then move towards Powai and take a left on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and move towards Vasai-Virar via Ghodbunder Road.

Light vehicles moving towards Vasai-Virar from Mumbai can take a turn from Kandivli slip road at Akurli subway towards Kandivli railway station and turn left at Thakur House, and then turn right at about 100 metres to Rajguru flyover and reach SV Road. These vehicles can then take a right turn and move towards Poisar Depot, take a right turn to Sumer Nagar junction and then turn left at WEH.

Vehicles from Vasai-Virar can take Ghodbunder Road and move towards Thane and then to EEH and then enter the Anand Nagar check naka.

Light vehicles coming from Vasai-Virar can turn right towards Pavaskar flyover and move towards Link Road, then take a left turn from Mith Chowky signal at Malad and reach SV Road, take the Malad subway and reach WEH.

