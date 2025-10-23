Braj celebrates Yam Dwitiya, sisters pray to Yamraj for their brothers’ well-being

The Diwali festivities concluded on Thursday with thousands of sisters gathering at Mathura’s Vishram Ghat. On the occasion of Yam Dwitiya, they took a dip in the Yamuna while holding hands of their brothers and offered prayers at the Yamraj temple, seeking long lives for them.

The extended Diwali festivities in the Braj region started with Dhanteras on Saturday, Narak Chaturdashi on Sunday, and Deepawali on Monday. On Wednesday, lakhs of devotees gathered at Daan Ghati near Goverdhan hillock in Mathura to celebrate Goverdhan Puja and performed the ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) of the hillock, which holds deep reverence in the Braj region.

Two days after Deepawali, Yam Dwitiya (Bhai Dooj) was celebrated on Thursday, with thousands of brothers and sisters, including visitors from Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, gathering at Vishram Ghat from early morning.

Yam Dwitiya is a unique celebration of Braj and the most sought-after destination is Vishram Ghat on the banks of Yamuna. Vishram Ghat is special as it houses the temple of Yamraj – the God of death.

“As part of an age-old custom, on Bhai Dooj, brothers and sisters gather at Vishram Ghat in Mathura to take a holy dip in the Yamuna while holding hands. The sisters then offer prayers at the Yamraj temple, seeking long life for their brothers. This tradition has continued uninterrupted since time immemorial,” said Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, a Padma Shri awardee and veteran of Braj culture.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the occasion at Vishram Ghat. The water quality and quantity were maintained at their best to ensure the sanctity of the event.