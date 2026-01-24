Braj Holi countdown begins with 40-day festival of colours on Basant Panchami

While most parts of the state are grappling with the cold wave, the twin cities of Mathura and Vrindavan have already begun their Holi celebrations. The festival of Basant Panchami on Friday officially marked the start of the 40-day ‘Rangotsav,’ or festival of colours, in the Braj region. As is tradition, a baton, known as the ‘daanda’, is installed on temple premises across Braj on Basant Panchami to signify the commencement of the Holi festival. (HT File)

Highlights of this 40-day ‘Rangotsav’ include the famous Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon (celebrated before the main festival) and ‘Huranga’ at the Dauji Temple in Baldev (celebrated after the main festival date).

Dinesh Goswami, a member of the Goswami community and part of the high-powered committee appointed by the Supreme Court for the Banke Bihari Temple, informed that Basant Panchami holds special relevance in the Braj area as it marks the beginning of the 40-day Holi festival.

“A special silver ‘dehri’ (floor) weighing 10.5 kilograms was placed today, and ‘gulal’ (coloured powder) was sprayed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Banke Bihari Temple,” he said. “This practice of spraying ‘gulal’ is followed in temples across Braj and signifies the start of the Holi festival. Thakur Banke Bihari Ji will be adorned with ‘gulche’ (colour marks) throughout these 40 days. Holi songs will now be sung daily in the evening hours, but the main colour play will begin only after Rangbharni Ekadashi,” he concluded.

As is tradition, a baton, known as the ‘daanda’, is installed on temple premises across Braj on Basant Panchami to signify the commencement of the Holi festival.

“While the festivities continue for 40 days, there are also exclusive events, including the famous Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon, Huranga at Dauji Temple, and the daring walk by a ‘panda’ (priest) on burning ash in Phalen, Mathura,” said Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, a Padma Shri awardee and veteran of Braj literature.

“Known as the birthplace of Radha Rani, the small town of Barsana comes alive during Lathmar Holi. Dressed in traditional colourful attire, women wielding lathis (sticks) playfully strike men, who come prepared with headgear for protection. These men, hailing from Nandgaon, the village of Krishna, engage in this joyous ‘battle’ amid the singing of Holi songs,” Bhatia informed.

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, headed by the chief minister, ensures the smooth conduct of these special celebrations throughout the 40-day Holi festivities in Braj.

This year, Lathmar Holi will be celebrated on February 25 in Barsana, a day after Laddoo Holi at the Ladliji (or Radha Rani) Temple in Barsana. The following day, Lathmar Holi will take place in Nandgaon, Mathura.