Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Students, staff participate in PGI’s walk-a-thon

LUCKNOW: To mark the ongoing Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October 1-31), Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) conducted a walk-a-thon under the theme of “Pink Walk” on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“October has been designated as the Pink Month to raise awareness about breast cancer. During this month, efforts are made to educate those concerned about the disease, including early identification and signs and symptoms associated with breast cancer,” said Professor Gaurav Agarwal, chief medical superintendent.

He added, “We received 250 registrations for the walk-a-thon. The participants included students, staff, the faculty, and the members of the Indian Medical Association. In particular, students were enthused to walk the trail within the SGPGIMS campus.”

During the event, participants were seen wearing pink t-shirts and caps. They also held placards with messages to raise awareness about breast health and the importance of screening for early diagnosis of cancer. The event assumes significance as the breast cancer has now been identified as the most commonly diagnosed cancer type among women globally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman highlighted the importance of creating awareness about breast cancer among the youth. He also pointed out how a team led by him and Professor Gaurav Agarwal is training community health workers to screen breast cancer and raise awareness about the disease in Mohanlalganj tehsil.