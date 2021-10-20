Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Brig Thakur accuses Congress of levelling baseless allegations against him
others

Brig Thakur accuses Congress of levelling baseless allegations against him

Upset over the accusations levelled by Congress, BJP nominee from Mandi parliamentary constituency Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur said the Opposition leaders have stooped so low that they are accusing him of bungling funds
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP candidate Brig Khushal Thakur at Balichowki in Seraj area of Mandi on Tuesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Upset over the accusations levelled by Congress, BJP nominee from Mandi parliamentary constituency Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur said the Opposition leaders have stooped so low that they are accusing him of bungling funds.

“I am a soldier and a son of Himachal. If I have earned anything in life, it is honesty and that is my biggest asset,” said Thakur, while addressing election meetings at Basan and Balichowki in Saraj assembly constituency.

The Kargil war veteran said people of Mandi will give an apt reply to the Congress for playing such “cheap politics”.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur asked what Virbhadra did for his constituency despite being a six-term chief minister.

“If we go to Rohru, many areas still remain inaccessible and one has to walk for kilometres,” the CM said.

“The work which could not be done by Virbhadra Singh for Rohru despite being the CM, the BJP did in four years,” he added.

The CM said during the Kargil War, 527 soldiers were martyred.

“However, Congress says it was not a war but just a minor infiltration. It is a great insult to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the sake of the nation,” said the CM.

He said Congress says the soldiers should not enter politics. In today’s era, honest people are required in politics and no one can be as honest as a soldier.

