Bring down CT scan/HRCT rate to 1,800: HC to Chandigarh admn

Earlier, the Chandigarh administration had told the court that it has decided to reduce the rates from ₹2,000 to ₹1,900, however, it was pointed out that the reduction was only cosmetic in nature.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The court while fixing the matter for May 25 observed that issue of over-charging by certain laboratories needs to be addressed and also it needs to be examined whether any regulatory mechanism is in place for the purpose. (Representational image) (REUTERS)

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked UT administration to impress upon private labs to bring down CT scan/HRCT test rate to 1,800. Earlier, the Chandigarh administration had told the court that it has decided to reduce the rates from 2,000 to 1,900, however, it was pointed out that the reduction was only cosmetic in nature.

During the hearing, senior standing counsel, UT, Pankaj Jain, also informed the court that the UT has reduced security amount for oxygen cylinders to 8,000.

The court while fixing the matter for May 25 observed that issue of over-charging by certain laboratories needs to be addressed and also it needs to be examined whether any regulatory mechanism is in place for the purpose.

