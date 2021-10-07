Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Brutalised body of minor girl found in Kaimur
others

Brutalised body of minor girl found in Kaimur

Two persons were detained after the girl’s father, a tea shop owner, alleged that three natives of West Bengal working as labourers at a construction site had raped his daughter, police said.
The girl had gone missing on Wednesday evening. (Representational image)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 09:17 PM IST
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua

Body of an 11-year-old girl, who had gone missing Wednesday evening, was recovered in a brutalised condition from a village school in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Thursday, the police said, adding the medical report was awaited to confirm if she was raped.

Two persons were detained after the girl’s father, a tea shop owner, alleged that three natives of West Bengal working as labourers at a construction site had raped his daughter, police said.

A police official said the body was found semi naked and it seemed the assailants had inserted hot iron rods in the mouth of the girl.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar confirmed there were signs of brutality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Protest against steel price hike in Ludhiana

‘Upset’ over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Ludhiana farmer ends life

Potholed Noorwala road: Ludhiana NGO accuses PWD officials of apathy

Ludhiana: 7 juvenile home inmates booked for smuggling tobacco items
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP