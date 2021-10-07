Brutalised body of minor girl found in Kaimur

Body of an 11-year-old girl, who had gone missing Wednesday evening, was recovered in a brutalised condition from a village school in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Thursday, the police said, adding the medical report was awaited to confirm if she was raped.

Two persons were detained after the girl’s father, a tea shop owner, alleged that three natives of West Bengal working as labourers at a construction site had raped his daughter, police said.

A police official said the body was found semi naked and it seemed the assailants had inserted hot iron rods in the mouth of the girl.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar confirmed there were signs of brutality.