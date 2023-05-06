Meghalaya: Cattle transporter allegedly shot dead by BSF

A 32-year-old man ferrying cattle in a lorry was allegedly shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Mawshun village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district around 11pm on Friday, said his cousin brother who was accompanying him.

The incident happened at Mawshun locality near Pomshutia village, about 17 km away from the Indo-Bangladesh international border where the 04 Battalion is posted at Pyrdiwah.

The deceased has been identified as Roning Nongkynrih, a resident of Jalynteng village, Nongkynrih. According to his cousin brother Ribalskhem Nongkynrih, who was in the lorry as well, they were ferrying cattle when suddenly they came across a BSF posse from across. He alleged that the personnel shot Roning at point blank range killing him instantly.

“It all happened so fast, we were travelling to drop of the cattle at a designated stockyard and as soon as we entered a side road towards the location, we were confronted by the BSF. My brother tried to swerve the lorry to make way for them, but they just shot him instead,” he said.

“I pretended to be dead and just clung to my brother because I thought they would shoot me too. Only God saved me,” he added.

Asked what happened to the cattle in the truck, he said soon after the incident, the security team left the spot and shortly after that the cattle vanished too.

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP), S Nongtnger told HT over phone that soon after being alerted about the incident, a police team from Pynursla police station rushed to the spot along with a magistrate and necessary legal formalities were conducted. A K-9 unit and a team from the district crime scene unit (CSU) also arrived to help in the investigation.

“It is unfortunate no doubt and we have taken up the matter with utmost seriousness. A case has been registered under IPC Section 302 (Punishment for murder) in Pynursla PS and my officers are investigating it further,” Nongtnger said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

“There are formal procedures and protocol to follow in such cases and we are leaving no stone unturned to put the matter to rest as per law of the land,” he said.

When contacted, the Meghalaya Frontier BSF inspector general (IG) Pradip Kumar while condoling the incident told HT over phone that immediate action has been initiated from the frontier headquarters. “I have ordered a court of inquiry to be headed by a DIG rank officer and we will ascertain all facts of the case,” he said. “Meanwhile, the three personnel involved in the incident have been withdrawn from the location and are on their way back to frontier headquarters here,” he added.

When prodded further on preliminary findings, the IG said, “Apparently, the personnel who shot the victim was on the ground and sensing that he might be run over by the oncoming vehicle, shot in self-defense but unfortunately the person in the truck died. But this is not final, it is just preliminary, and we will get to the truth while cooperating with the state police in their investigation as well.”

