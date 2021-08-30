Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSP takes fight for upper caste votes to Yogi’s home turf

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra will address a series of Brahmin community meetings named ;prabudh vichar goshthi' in Gorakhpur region from September 1.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST
In the 2017 assembly elections, when the BJP wave swept the state, the BSP managed to secure victory on Chillupar assembly seat in Gorakhpur (Pic for representation)

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to take the fight for the upper caste- Brahmin votes to Gorakhpur, the home turf of chief minister Yogi Aditynath.

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra will address a series of Brahmin community meetings named ;prabudh vichar goshthi’ in Gorakhpur region from September 1.

To ensure the success of the meetings, the BSP has launched door to door contact in the rural areas of Gorakhpur region. BSP MPs, MLAs and office -bearers are visiting the villages dominated by the Brahmin community to urge them to participate in the meeting in strength.

A BSP leader said by organizing successful Brahmin conferences in Gorakhpur region, considered a stronghold of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the BSP wished to send a message to the BJP that it maintained hold over his support base and was regaining lost ground as well.

Along with the villagers, professionals, including lawyers, doctors, teachers, traders and people from various walks of life from the Brahmin community would participate in the meetings, he said.

On September 1, the Brahmin conference will be organized in Shrawasti in Balrampur. On September 2, the conference will be organized in Deoria, Kushi Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajaganj districts. On September 3, the conference will be organized in Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharth Nagar districts.

In the 2017 assembly elections when the BJP wave swept the state, the BSP managed to secure victory on Chillupar assembly seat in Gorakhpur, with Vinay Shankar Tiwari defeating BJP candidate Rajesh Tripathi. Even as the BJP is working to maintain hold on the seats, the BSP plans to win the seats with the Dalit- Brahmin formula.

A political observer AK Srivastava said Gorakhpur region had been witness to stiff rivalry between Brahmins and Rajputs for political dominance in the area. Former minister Hari Shankar Tiwari led the Brahmin community whereas the Rajput community was led by the successive mahants of Gorakhnath temple- Mahanth Avaidyanath and Yogi Adityanath. The BSP was working to propel the continuing rivalry to win the suppoort of the Brahmin community, he said.

The BSP launched the Brahmin conference at Ayodhya on July 23. It played the Ram temple card, calling upon the voters to support the BSP in the 2022 assembly election for speedy construction of a grand temple.

Addressing a Brahmin conference in Gonda on Monday, Mishra said the saffron brigade had raised a huge fund for the construction of Ram temple. But Ayodhya remained neglected and the construction of the temple was also continuing at a slow pace. The BJP must give details of the money contributed by the common people for the construction of the temple, he said.

The atrocities over Dalits and Brahmins had increased under the BJP rule. Under the BSP government, the leaders of the Brahmin community were given important position in the government and party organization, he said.

