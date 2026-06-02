The 12th century fragment of Buddhist deity Tara’s idol with Mithilakshar inscription and a metal artefact inscribed in Kaithi script was handed over to Mithila Lalit Museum in Saurath of Mudhubani district for research and safekeeping. Buddhist deity idol with Mithilakshar inscription handed over to Madhubani museum

The artifacts were unearthed on Monday during the desilting of Baag Taraag Pokhar in Phulhar, a site of historical, religious and cultural significance in the Mithila region and related to the Ramayana, located in Harlakhi block of Madhubani.

District administration initiated these measures to ensure the preservation of the artefacts, considering their archaeological and cultural importance. Scholars said the move would support future research and provide valuable material for historians.

The relics were handed over to the district art and culture officer-cum-museum curator by Shri Sitaram Ji Bhagwan Committee members in the presence of government officials, including block development officer of Harlakhi, according to the district administration.

Following a site inspection, Murari Kumar Jha, a research scholar in the department of ancient Indian history, archaeology and culture at Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga district, described the inscribed deity Tara idol as an important archaeological find.

He said the discovery suggested the possibility of more artefacts being buried in the area, noting that pottery fragments scattered along the south-western embankment of the pond indicated evidence of an ancient human settlement in the region.

Jha further said the area might have been home to a developed village or religious centre between the 11th and 12th centuries. He also reported finding traces of burnt clay at two locations, which could be remnants of ancient hearths or ritual altars.

The scholar stressed the need for careful excavation and soil-cutting activities in the region. Jha added that handing over the idol to the museum reflected awareness among the public and highlighted their commitment towards safeguarding cultural heritage.

District art and culture officer Nitish Kumar said the idol was associated with deity Tara, one of the principal deities in Buddhist traditions, and bore a Buddhist mantra inscribed in Mithilakshar script, enhancing its historical, religious and academic significance.

He said the museum would study the inscription, artistic style, chronology and cultural background of the artefact. The findings, he added, could shed light on the history of Buddhism, tantric traditions and medieval cultural developments in Mithila.

Shiv Kumar Mishra, state co-convenor of the Bihar chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said the discovery was a welcome and significant piece of evidence attesting to the region’s rich heritage.

Residents have expressed hope that the discovery would encourage further archaeological research in Phulhar and surrounding areas and help bring wider recognition to Mithila’s rich cultural heritage at both national and international levels.