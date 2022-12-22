Bundelkhand University: 15 hurt in clash between senior & first-yr students over ‘ragging’ attempt

KANPUR At least 15 students sustained injuries as two groups -- from senior year and first-year batches -- engaged in an altercation over an alleged ragging attempt in Jhansi-based Bundelkhand University late on Wednesday night. According to reports, the warring students used sticks, bottles, and other stuff to hit each other. The clash, which took place both inside and outside the campus, caused damage to several of the parked vehicles.

Sharing further details, SP (city) Radhey Shyam Rai said, “Police have lodged an FIR against four senior students and many other unidentified students. The situation is normal now and police are pacifying students.”

The clash took place after senior students of Computer Science departments in Lord Buddha hostel allegedly called over their juniors for “introduction”. However, the junior students, who claim it to be a ragging attempt, refused to go the seniors. Subsequently, around 40-50 senior students allegedly cornered the juniors, who had come to watch a programme in the auditorium. This ensued a violent clash with hockey sticks between the two groups.

Following the scuffle, junior students blocked the main entrance to demand the arrest of seniors. They also asked the varsity management to rusticate the seniors. “Almost all junior students were being called for introduction by the seniors. Throughout the last week, we kept getting late night calls from them. They would abuse and harass us. When we told this to my head of department, he advised us to switch off the phone,” said Sanskar Dixit, a first-year BTech student.

“Further probe is underway. Meanwhile, four injured students have been sent to medical college for treatment. A few of the students are also being treated at a private hospital,” added SP Rai.

