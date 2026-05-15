Bundles of joy: In normal delivery, quadruplets born over 5 days at Moradabad hospital

A woman from Sambhal district has successfully delivered quadruplets—two boys and two girls—over a span of five days through normal delivery at a private hospital in Moradabad, doctors said on Friday. The attending doctors with Amina in Moradabad, recently (HT Photo)

The deliveries took place at the Teerthanker Mahaveer University Hospital in the Lodhipur area, where Amina, a resident of Ovari village in Sambhal, had been undergoing treatment since the early stages of her pregnancy. According to hospital officials, she delivered her first baby on May 9 and subsequently gave birth to the remaining three children on May 14.

Doctors described the pregnancy as “high-risk” due to the presence of four fetuses, making the successful normal delivery of all four babies particularly uncommon. Medical experts said no Caesarean section was required during the process.

Dr Shubhra Agrawal, who headed the medical team, said this was the first instance at the hospital where quadruplets had been delivered naturally. She said Amina had been under close medical supervision since the third month of pregnancy, when ultrasound examinations confirmed the presence of four fetuses.

“A specialised medical team continuously monitored the mother throughout the pregnancy because of the complications associated with such cases,” Dr Agrawal said. She added that doctors had initially advised reducing the number of fetuses due to the risks involved for both the mother and the babies, but the family chose to continue with the pregnancy.

The newborns have been placed on ventilator support as a precautionary measure and are currently stable, doctors said. Amina’s condition is also reported to be healthy.

Expressing gratitude to the doctors, Amina said she and her bundles of joy were doing well. Her husband, Mohammad Alim, praised the hospital staff for their care and dedication during the months-long treatment and monitoring process.