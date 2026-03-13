Burari tuition teacher booked for sexually assaulting three students

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old tuition teacher in north Delhi’s Burari area has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting three students between 2022 and 2024 and threatening to circulate their photos and videos and kill them if they revealed the abuse, police said on Thursday. The accused, Dheeraj Chaudhary, was booked on Monday after a complaint by a survivor. He is currently on the run. (Representative photo)

The accused, Dheeraj Chaudhary, was booked on Monday after a complaint by a survivor. He is currently on the run.

Chaudhary faces charges under sections related to sexual assault under the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said the 17-year-old survivor, who lives in Burari with her family, stated that she and two neighbours, who are also her friends and Class 12 private school students, attended Chaudhary’s coaching institute for three years.

In her complaint, the teenager alleged that Chaudhary frequently touched them inappropriately during the classes and had sexually assaulted them in 2024. “The girl said that in 2024, the accused hosted his birthday party where he, in a drunken state, thrashed them with a belt. He was infuriated as the girls went for an outing with their male friends,” the officer said.

The survivor alleged that Chaudhary raped all three of them on different occasions, and when she told the accused that she would share the incident with her parents, he threatened to morph their photos and share them on social media. “The girl stopped attending the classes last August ,” an officer said.

On Monday, the accused allegedly came to the girl’s house to complain about her to her parents. The survivor broke down and shared the ordeal the three went through. “Fearing that they would approach the police and get him arrested, he locked them in and fled,” the officer said.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to nab him.