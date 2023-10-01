Bureaucratic shakeup in U.P. govt after doc’s killing

LUCKNOW In a significant administrative overhaul, the Uttar Pradesh state government has announced the appointment of six new district magistrates, marking a crucial development following the tragic killing of a government doctor in Sultanpur. The incident, allegedly orchestrated by a mob led by a local BJP leader, had caused substantial embarrassment to the ruling BJP government in the country’s most populous state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kritika Jyotsna, special secretary of Food and Civil Supplies, has been appointed as the new district magistrate of Sultanpur, replacing Jasjeet Kaur. The posting for Jasjeet Kaur’s new role has not been made public as of now.

Satyendra Kumar, formerly the district magistrate of Maharajganj, assumes the position of the new DM in Barabanki, taking over from Avinash Kumar, who has been appointed as the DM in Jhansi, replacing Ravindra Kumar, who, in turn, will now serve as the DM in Bareilly.

Additionally, Avinash Kumar is designated as the new District Magistrate of Jhansi, Anunay Jha assumes the role of District Magistrate in Maharajganj, and C. Indumati takes charge as the new DM in Fatehpur.

Praveen Verma has been appointed as the new ACEO (Assistant Chief Executive Officer) of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a move to streamline administrative responsibilities, M Devraj, who currently serves as the Principal Secretary of the Technical Education Department, has been assigned the additional role of Principal Secretary for the Vocational Education and Skill Development Department, in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Furthermore, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, a senior IAS officer from the 1994 batch, who currently holds the post of Principal Secretary of the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of Principal Secretary for the Medical Education Department, alongside his current role.

These significant administrative changes aim to strengthen governance and address the challenges faced by the state government in light of recent events.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON