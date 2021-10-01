Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Burglary at state Cong chief’s house

Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha’s son Madhav said all family members were asleep on the first floor of the house when burglars ransacked the ground floor room of his father, who is currently out of town
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Thieves struck at the house of Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha in the state capital Thursday evening and decamped with cash, ornaments and other articles. (HT FILE)

PATNA

Thieves struck at the house of Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha in the state capital Thursday evening and decamped with cash, ornaments and other articles, police said on Friday, adding that three persons have been detained for questioning.

Jha’s son Madhav said all family members were asleep on the first floor of the house when burglars ransacked the ground floor room of his father, who is currently out of town. “They searched everything and decamped with some valuables they could find,” Madhav said.

The incident came to light when Madhav woke up around 5am and found his room bolted from the outside. He somehow managed to break open the door and found that the main grille was broken open and his father’s room ransacked.

Police said an FIR (first information report) has been lodged with the Airport police station, under which Kautilya Nagar, where Jha’s house is located, falls.

Arun Kumar, station house officer of the Airport police station, said, “We are examining CCTTV footages and forensic teams and dog squads have been pressed into service.”

Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore told media persons that though Jha has Y-category security cover, not enough guards were deployed with him.

