Bus ferrying pilgrims falls into ditch in Farrukhabad, 35 injured

ByHaidar Naqvi
Mar 18, 2023 07:36 PM IST

The bus was on its way to Kannauj from Haridwar when the driver lost control of the wheel and the vehicle overturned and fell into a ditch.

KANPUR At least 35 of the 65 passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned near the Amritpur area of Farrukhabad on Saturday morning. The bus was on its way to Kannauj from Haridwar when the driver lost control of the wheel and the vehicle overturned and fell into a ditch.

All the passengers on the bus were pilgrims. (Representational photo)

All the passengers on the bus were pilgrims who had gone on a four-day trip to Rishikesh and Haridwar. Following the accident, the injured were rushed to different hospitals. At the time of filing this report, nine of the injured pilgrims were shifted to Lucknow’s Lohia Hospital in view of their critical condition.

Haidar Naqvi

Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

