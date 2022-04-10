Bus services in Prayagraj region set to get a boost

Bus services provided by the Prayagraj region of the Uttar Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) are set to get a boost. Officials of UPSRTC, Prayagraj, have sent a proposal to the state government requesting for an additional fleet of 50-odd new buses, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from catering to the public of areas still not linked with regular bus services, these new buses will be used to enhance the Manjhanpur bus depot of the neighbouring Kaushambi district, they added.

“We have sent a proposal to the state government for more buses, out of which half of the new buses would be operated from Manjhanpur depot, giving the depot more strength for catering to the transport needs of the common man living in different inner areas of the Kaushambi district,” said regional manager UPSRTC, TK Bisen.

This area has vast potential and there are many inner areas of the district which do not have access to the bus facility and hence have to travel long distances to catch the bus. With new buses being introduced in present and new routes, the locals of the district would be helped immensely, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer also said that the state government had sought a proposal from all the regional offices of UPSRTC following which the Prayagraj office had sought 50 new buses. If approved, the buses would be given in the financial year 2022-23. These buses would be provided in a phased manner and would enhance services on different routes.

“Along with the present major routes, on which our buses are already operating, these buses would be used to connect new routes of the district as this will also improve business,” said Bisen.