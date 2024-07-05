 Bye-bye diesel, hello CNG: Conversion complete, ‘green’ boats on Ganga to cut down on pollution - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bye-bye diesel, hello CNG: Conversion complete, ‘green’ boats on Ganga to cut down on pollution

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jul 05, 2024 06:30 PM IST

Over 800 diesel boats in Varanasi have been converted to CNG to combat pollution. GAIL funded the project, setting up two CNG stations on the Ghats.

Over 800 diesel engine-operated boats have been converted to CNG-powered craft in Varanasi by GAIL (Gas Authority India Ltd) in order to end pollution caused by the diesel engines.

A diesel-engine boat on the Ganga in Varanasi, which was converted to CNG. (HT Photo)
The conversions began in February 2021 and were completed in March 2024.

GAIL, Varanasi, chief manager, marketing, Praveen Gautam said, “GAIL funded the entire project as part of its corporate social responsibility.”

He said that the CNG boats will help get rid of air pollution, noise pollution and water pollution because a CNG engine doesn’t emit smoke, vibrates less, makes little noise and there is no chance of diesel leakage. The CNG engines are eco-friendly and economical.

GAIL has set up two CNG fuel stations, at Namo Ghat and Ravidas Ghat, for the convenience of the boatmen, said Gautam. These are floating CNG stations and are now operational on the two main Ghats of Varanasi. The floating stations have been developed by GAIL at a cost of approximately 17.5 crore.

According to general manager of Varanasi Smart City Ltd, D Vasudevan, installing a CNG engine in a small boat cost 1.5 lakh and in a big boat around 2.5 lakh. A free CNG kit has also been installed on the boats.

According to another official, the entire boat conversion cost 29 crore.

The CNG-based engine reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 7% to 11% compared to diesel and petrol engines.

Besides, pollution is also reduced due to the absence of gases like sulphur dioxide. When a boat is operated with a diesel engine, toxic fumes are released which is very harmful to the people living nearby whereas this is not the case with CNG.

According to an official, around 900 boats are registered with the Varanasi Nagar Nigam.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Bye-bye diesel, hello CNG: Conversion complete, 'green' boats on Ganga to cut down on pollution
