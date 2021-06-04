Cabinet approves one-month additional salary to doctors, health workers

Strap: the cabinet also gave go-ahead to one-time settlement of energy department, under which rural households could pay their dues in installments without interest

HT Correspondent

htjharkhand@hindustantimes.com

Ranchi:

Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved one-month additional salary to doctors and health staff involved in Covid related duties and also nodded one-time settlement scheme of energy department in a bid to provide relief to rural consumers for paying their dues.

The state cabinet, which approved as many as 32 proposals, also gave go-ahead to floating solar power plant on water bodies, under which a 100megawatt floating solar power plant will be set up at Ranchi’s Getalsud dam in the very first phase of the scheme, officials said.

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said the cabinet also approved the remuneration enhancement to mid-day meal cooks. “Now, they would get remuneration of ₹2,000 per month, as cabinet has approved the increment proposal of ₹500, which will be effective from April 1 this year. This will put a burden of ₹39.79 crore annually,” she said.

The proposal of salary revision for doctors, teaching and non-teaching staff of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) according to seventh pay commission has also been given cabinet nod. The RIMS doctors, teaching and non-teaching staff have been demanding for their salary revision.

Jharkhand Bijli Vitaran Nigam Limited’s (JBVN) one-time settlement scheme has approved by the cabinet. Dadel said, “This is very important. Under the scheme, rural domestic consumers will get an opportunity to clear their dues. Rural domestic consumers will be able to pay bills in installments without interest.”

The state cabinet gave its nod to withdraw the special duty imposed during the Covid pandemic last year. However, excise duty has been increased, which might impact on liquor retail price.

The state’s liquor storage and wholesale rules 2021 has also been approved under which private parties would also be allowed for wholesale of liquors.

