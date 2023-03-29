Cabinet okays proposal: U.P. govt to distribute 25L smartphones, 10L tablets among youths

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to buy 25 lakh smartphones and 10 lakh tablets for distribution among youths under the Swami Vivekanand Youth Empowerment Scheme. The state cabinet also gave the green light to a proposal to construct a 4-lane approach road. (HT Photo)

Chairing the cabinet meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave the in-principle nod to buy tablets and smartphones by inviting bids for the purpose of distribution. The BJP, in its Sankalp Patra for 2022 assembly elections, had promised to distribute tablets and smartphones to meritorious students. The distribution of devices ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be politically beneficial for the BJP, say analysts.

In another significant decision, the state cabinet approved a proposal to provide ₹5 lakh health cover to 11,000 sports players under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Talking to media persons, state’s minister finance Suresh Khanna said that the cabinet also approved a proposal to set up a B-Heavy molasses-based distillery with 60-kilo litre per day capacity at Moiuddinpur sugar mill of Uttar Pradesh State Sugar Corporation Limited. The state would provide 20% share of the project cost while the remaining 80% would be in the form of a term loan from a nationalised bank.

Further, the state cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal seeking to increase the crushing capacity of The Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mills Gajraula, Amroha, from 2,500 TCD to 4,900 TCD and produce sulphur-free refined sugar and cane juice. The state government would provide 50% share while the remaining amount would come from loan.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet also gave the green light to a proposal to construct a 4-lane approach road of 2.4 km to connect the Maharaja Suheldev University with Ghazipur-Azamgarh road at ₹30 crore. In addition, the cabinet approved a proposal to develop a facility for getting the fitness certificates of vehicles in any district. It also approved a proposal to provide a one-time exemption in fees and duties for scrapping of vehicles under registered vehicles scrapping facility.