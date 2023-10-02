CAC AOC-in-C leads cycle awareness rally for Air Force Day celebrations

To spread awareness among people regarding the air display of Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft at Sangam, to commemorate the 91st anniversary of the IAF on October 8, a cycle rally was taken out from the headquarters of Central Air Command (CAC) to Sangam and back on Monday.

IAF cycle rally at Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The rally was flagged off by Suneeta Kapoor, president of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association or AFFWA (Regional).

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), CAC Air Marshal RGK Kapoor led the team comprising 35 air warriors who participated in the rally that reached Sangam near VIP Ghat braving heavy rains. The public was made aware of the planned aerial display and the places from where they could watch-Saraswati Ghat, Arail Ghat, Jhunsi side of Sangam, Shastri Bridge and surrounding areas, informed Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj.

AOC-in-C reminded people of the rich history of aviation in Prayagraj. He explained that the first aircraft flight in our country was from Naini in 1911. AOC-in-C also lauded the efforts in Swachhata Abhiyan on this day and felicitated workers who participated in the drive.

He expressed gratitude to all for their endeavour to spread awareness about the aerial display and urged people to witness the unprecedented display in large numbers. The Air Warriors also interacted with the local population and informed them about the air display over Sangam to be held on October 8 from 2.30 pm onwards. The rally also offered an opportunity for youths of Prayagraj to learn about the various exciting career options in the Indian Air Force. The josh of air warriors who cycled in the rally was appreciated with loud cheers by passersby in the city, said Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar.

Dozens of different aircraft will take part in an air display during which they will put up a dazzling show of some vivid and varying formations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are among the many VVIPs expected to grace the occasion.

Military aircraft and helicopters including Rafale, Tejas, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, Sukhoi, MIG-29, and C-103 besides Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache, and Mi 17 are expected to participate in the Air Force Day fly-past.

