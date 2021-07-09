Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Cannabis worth 50 lakh seized, 1 held
others

Cannabis worth 50 lakh seized, 1 held

The Rohtas police on Friday arrested a man and seized nearly 400 kgs of cannabis worth ₹50 lakh from him, officials said
By Prasun K Mishra, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:32 PM IST
HT Image

The Rohtas police on Friday arrested a man and seized nearly 400 kgs of cannabis worth 50 lakh from him, officials said.

Superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said the arrested man has been booked and was being questioned.

On a tip-off about smugglers bringing a huge consignment of cannabis from Chhattisgarh through hilly roads via Kaimur and Rohtas districts, a police team intercepted a truck on Parsathuan canal road in the district and seized the contraband concealed in paddy-husk bags.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile

Video of dog bringing cow for sleepover and mom reacting to it is hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP