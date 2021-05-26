Home / Cities / Others / Can’t force anyone, but people believe in ayurveda: Vij on Coronil distribution
Amid the raging controversy over a statement by Baba Ramdev on allopathic medicines in treatment of coronavirus, Haryana will start distributing one lakh Patanjali-manufactured Coronil kits to infected patients in state this week
On viability of the medicine, state health minister Anil Vij said that they cannot force the patients to take this medicine, but many believe in ayurveda. (HT File)

On viability of the medicine, state health minister Anil Vij said that they cannot force the patients to take this medicine, but many believe in ayurveda.

“Both ayurveda and allopathic have their own role to play and our state’s AYUSH department is working on distribute immunity booster ayurvedic medicines and suggesting ‘asanas’ and ‘pranayam’. There might not be scientific evidence that these are helpful and there is acceptance,” Vij said.

The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Haryana unit has termed the step as a ‘waste’, for which half of the cost will be borne by Patanjali and half from the Covid Relief Fund of Haryana.

‘NO EVIDENCE TO JUSTIFY THIRD WAVE’

Weeks after principal scientific advisor to the Centre, Prof K Vijay Raghavan said: “Covid’s third wave is inevitable”, Vij has contradicted the statement and said that there is no evidence to support this prediction.

“People making such announcements have no proof that the third wave will come. They cannot even justify that the wave will affect children at large,” he said.

On preparations and infrastructure in Haryana, Vij said the state is ready for any eventuality and there are dedicated paediatric facilities in hospitals (Nikoo ward) for this.

Vij said the wastage data of Covid vaccine has also been rectified after compiling all figures and there is currently 2-2.5% vaccine wastage in state.

